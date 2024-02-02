Performance Food Group Announces First-of-its-Kind Partnership with Hershey

Performance Food Group Retail & FoodService February 2, 2024

RICHMOND, Va.–Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) is pleased to announce it is the first food distribution company to enter a partnership with The Hershey Company to incorporate a variety of well-known Hershey products into its desserts.

Select products in PFG’s premium line of dessert offerings, Sweet Encore®, will now feature Hershey ingredients including chocolate, caramel, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Reese’s Pieces and Heath Bar bits.

“Hershey’s is a trusted, well-known brand with a rich tradition that consumers love,” said George Holm, Chairman & CEO, PFG. “We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to providing our customers access to our top-quality desserts products that include Hershey’s ingredients.”

PFG’s premium Sweet Encore® desserts that incorporate Hershey products will have co-branded product packaging. Merchandising materials will be provided to help PFG’s customers highlight the quality ingredients used in the desserts.

Sweet Encore® desserts featuring Hershey products are available now.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in North America. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 100 company is achieved through our more than 37,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com

