Performance Food Group’s Foodcentric Experience Evolves and Adapts with a Changing Marketplace

RICHMOND, Va. – As the food service industry adapts to meet consumer cravings, Performance Food Group Company’s (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) food service division, Performance FoodService, is on track to hold 66 Foodcentric Experience events in 2022—the most the company has held since 2018. More than 50,000 attendees are expected to attend Foodcentric Experience events held across the country this year.

The Foodcentric Experience is a food and idea-exchange event that provides a forum for strategic suppliers, large and small restaurants, convenience, retail and hospitality businesses, healthcare facilities and school systems to learn about the latest equipment and supply offerings, and new industry trends that impact their business now and in the future.

“Foodcentric Experience events are not typical food shows in a traditional sense,” said Fred Sanelli, senior vice president, Marketing, Brand & Sales Development, Performance Foodservice. “We know the food service industry is changing rapidly and there is pent-up demand to stay in front of the curve. We understand the recipe for success is to connect our customers and suppliers and allow them to create and expand relationships while learning about new products, services, technology offerings and important industry trends.”

Gone are the days when food shows displayed strictly food items and restaurant equipment. Foodcentric Experience events focus on delivering important industry information by offering attendees seminars and break-out sessions on topics such as marketing, operations, social media, technology, innovation and restaurant management.

“As our Foodcentric Experience events continue to evolve and based on attendee feedback, future forums will focus on individual food service industry segments that will provide our partners’ knowledge they can’t get anywhere else in the industry,” said Sanelli.

This year will culminate with a national Foodcentric Experience event scheduled for Oct. 16-20, 2022, at the Orlando Marriott World Center. This large-scale event will feature the latest food trends, Performance Foodservice’s exclusive brand product portfolio, suppliers, equipment manufacturers and food service industry experts from across the country.

For more information on Foodcentric Experience events including a schedule, please visit the Performance Foodservice website.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.