PFMA Welcomes Larissa Newton as Director of Communications and Media Relations

CAMP HILL, PA – The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, a statewide trade association advocating the views of the food and beverage retail industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Larissa Newton as director of communications and media relations.

With a background spanning print and digital journalism, website and social media management, and state government communications, Larissa brings a unique blend of skills and perspectives to the role. She will manage the association’s website, monthly and annual publications, biweekly podcast, social channels, media relations, and the overall marketing communications strategy for the association.

Most recently, Larissa was director of digital communications for Diversified Search Group, an executive search firm based in Philadelphia. Prior to that, she spent six years as the digital director for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, where she managed the department’s public digital presence – including multiple websites, social media platforms, and more. Larissa also spent nearly 10 years working in journalism as an editor for the Central Penn Business Journal and The Sentinel newspaper in Carlisle, Pa. She received PennDOT’s Star of Excellence award in 2021 and the Robinson Prize for Excellence in Copy Editing from the American Copy Editors Society (ACES) in 2015.

“We are delighted to welcome Larissa to our team,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of PFMA. “As our industry continues to evolve, the ability to communicate effectively and manage media relationships is crucial. Larissa’s expertise will be instrumental in strengthening connections with current members and sponsors, advancing our mission, and enhancing our visibility across the region.”

About PFMA

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, a statewide trade association, advocates the views of more than 600 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. PFMA members operate more than 3,000 stores and employ more than 300,000 Pennsylvanians. For more information on PFMA, visit pfma.org.