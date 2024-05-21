PMI Foods Honored to Receive Utah’s International Business of the Year Award from Governor Cox

SALT LAKE CITY — Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods), a leading supplier of high-quality food products, was awarded the Governor’s Award for Utah International Business of the Year at the One Utah Summit. The award recognizes PMI Foods’ outstanding achievements in the global marketplace, as well as its contributions to the state’s economy.

PMI Foods has been a major player in the international food industry for nearly three decades providing high-quality, nutritious food products to customers all over the globe. With over 30 offices worldwide, PMI’s commitment to quality and innovation has made it a global industry leader, and its dedication to customer service has earned it a reputation for excellence.

“We are humbled and excited that the team at PMI Foods has been honored with the Governor’s Award for Utah’s International Business of the Year. At PMI, our mission is to feed millions of people by sourcing and distributing protein products worldwide,” said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. “We love doing business in Utah and we wouldn’t be here today without the incredible business climate created by Governor Cox. This is a collective effort, and I’m fortunate to receive this award on behalf of our very talented team and over 650 employees worldwide.”

“From its humble beginnings, PMI Foods has grown into a global powerhouse that feeds millions of people worldwide,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said. “PMI Foods is a great Utah success story and we are proud to have them investing in our people and creating good-paying, family sustaining jobs for Utahns.”

The Governor’s Award for Utah International Business of the Year is presented annually to a Utah-based company that has demonstrated exceptional success. The award is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed upon a Utah business, and it reflects the state’s commitment to fostering a thriving business community.

As PMI Foods continues to expand its reach in the global marketplace, we remain committed to growing and expanding right here in Utah.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. Learn about PMI Foods at https://www.pmifoods.com/