Price Chopper/Market 32 to No Longer Offer Single Use Plastic Bags

ALBANY NY – Price Chopper is making a significant change for customers during the pandemic.

The company announced they would no longer carry disposable, singly-use plastic bags in New York stores, citing concerns about the environment. In the announcement, Price Chopper said the change would be effective August 1st. A company spokes person said they were going back to no longer using the bags before the pandemic hit.

The stores encourage customers to bring their own reusable bag, or to purchase one from the store.

