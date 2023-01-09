Procurant Expands Leadership Team

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — After a year marked by rapid growth and significant customer and product expansion, Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced that 30-year industry solutions veteran Ian Grow has joined the senior leadership team as Vice President, Strategic Accounts.

“When you combine the best technology and the best people, you can really accelerate the benefits your customers receive. That’s exactly what we try to do here at Procurant, and I couldn’t be happier to welcome Ian to the team,” said Eric Peters, CEO, Procurant.

Grow brings to Procurant deep experience in sales and sales management, most recently at iTradeNetwork where he was Executive Vice President and Head of Enterprise Sales working closely with large food retailers throughout North America. He has also held executive roles at FIS, Advent Software and Thomson Reuters, and spent the early years of his career with AT&T and Motorola.

Procurant offers retail grocers and their suppliers a web-based procurement and food safety solution that connects all suppliers and stakeholders across the perishable goods supply chain. In 2022, retail grocers such as Albertsons Companies, Inc., and Merchants Distributors LLC used Procurant solutions every day to manage billions of dollars of fresh produce and floral commodities across thousands of stores and distribution centers. In addition, Procurant’s food safety and task management solutions were used at more than 1,500 foodservice locations, warehouses, retail stores, cafeterias and restaurants around the world.

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) a leading global investment manager and business builder in logistics, real estate, infrastructure, finance and related technologies. www.procurant.com