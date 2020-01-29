Registration Now Open for 2nd Annual Plant Based World Conference & Expo June 5-6 In New York City

NEW YORK- Plant Based World Conference & Expo (PBW) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2nd annual event, scheduled for June 5-6 at the Javits Center in New York City. Following a successful launch, attendees will visit more than 250 plant-based vendors in the exhibit hall and have access to educational sessions in three different forums focused on business, healthcare, and community as well as extensive networking opportunities.

“We have listened to our partners, attendees, and exhibitors and have streamlined our education program, expanded our exhibit floor, and added new features,” said Chris Nemchek, General Manager of Plant Based World Conference & Expo. “We are thrilled to announce that we will once again be working with The Plantrician Project, Eat for the Planet, the Plant Based Foods Association, and others to deliver a stellar conference program for retail and foodservice professionals, healthcare professionals and the general public.”

Conference highlights include:



The Business Forum programmed in partnership with Eat for the Planet – this track is designed to educate buyers of plant-based products across retail and food service on the latest consumer trends, and business opportunities.

A Healthcare Forum programmed by The Plantrician Project – this track features experts in the medical community sharing the latest research on the link between diet and chronic disease.

Two keynote presentations will feature prominent speakers from across the plant-based movement. Both are free and open to all attendees.

NEW: Community Day sessions will be open to all attendees on Saturday June 6.

NEW: PBW Connect!, a matchmaking program where exhibitors will be able to meet one-on-one with buyers in retail and foodservice.

The expo hall will have hundreds of exhibitors and sponsors from a wide variety of product categories including meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, plant-based seafood, and more whole-food plant-based and non-food products such as clothing and cleaning products. Exhibitors that have already signed up to participate in this year’s event include Follow Your Heart, Plantmade by Matthew Kenney, Good Catch Foods, Miyoko’s, No Evil Foods, Califia, Otamot Foods, Daiya Foods, Before the Butcher, Sweet Earth, Tofurky Company, The Meatless Farm, Conagra, Dr. Bronner’s, Elmhurst, Atlantic Natural Foods, Upfield and Laird Superfoods.

“Attendees can choose from a variety of passes to attend PBW. There will be an All-Access Conference Pass for the education sessions in the Health Forum and Business Forum and a new single day conference pass,” added Nemchek. “We will once again offer a Free Expo Pass for Qualified Trade Professionals, and a Community Day Pass on June 6, which gives access to everything in the expo hall including exhibitors, the Learning Garden, Culinary Theater, Keynotes, and Community Sessions.”

The Culinary Theater will offer cooking demonstrations from plant-based chefs and the Learning Garden, sponsored by SIDDHI, will offer education presented by industry experts covering everything from nutrition to plant-based product trends. Early Bird pricing is available until April 10, 2020.

Plant Based World Conference & Expo is produced by JD Events, dedicated to the creation of targeted and innovative industry-leading events that deliver results. The company brings together highly qualified buying audiences, education-rich content and high-level networking opportunities — all geared toward increasing collaboration in the markets it serves. Visit http://www.jdevents.com for more information.

For information on exhibiting contact Jake Caveny at 203-371-6322 x 208 or jake@jdevents.com or Donna Brown at 203-416-1924 or donna@jdevents.com.