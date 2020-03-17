Plant Based World Conference & Expo Announces New Dates for 2020 Event Due to Covid-19/Coronavirus Outbreak

NEW YORK, NY– JD Events, organizers of the Plant Based World Conference & Expo (PBW), announced today that in response to the serious outbreak of COVID-19/coronavirus, they have rescheduled the June event to October 2-3, 2020 at the Javits Center in New York City, the same location. The 2nd Annual Plant Based World Conference & Expo event was scheduled to take place June 5-6, 2020.

“Our guiding principle is to provide a safe home for the plant-based movement and the industry it supports to gather, conduct business and celebrate the progress being made toward a healthier world for all beings,” said Chris Nemchek, General Manager, JD Events. “Our thoughts are of course with all of those currently impacted by COVID-19/coronavirus. We thank the community for their ongoing support, and for their understanding as we navigate these difficult times. We are all in this together and will look forward to gathering as a community in October.”

JD Events will continue to work closely with New York City officials, the Javits Center Staff, and local, state and federal public health authorities to maintain constant communication on this front. Exhibitors, attendees and speakers will be contacted directly from JD Events staff about details of the move. For additional information, exhibitors and sponsors can contact Jake Caveny, Sales Director at 203-371-6322 x 208 or jake@jdevents.com; speakers can contact Ben Davis, Content & Communications Director, ben@theplantbasedworld.com; and attendees can contact Melanie Flavin, Marketing Director, melanie@jdevents.com.

The 2nd Annual Plant Based World Conference & Expo (PBW), will provide attendees with the opportunity to visit more than 250 plant-based vendors in the exhibit hall and have access to educational sessions in three different forums focused on business, healthcare, and community as well as extensive networking opportunities.

The PBW Conference & Expo is produced by JD Events, dedicated to the creation of targeted and innovative industry-leading events that deliver results. The company brings together highly qualified buying audiences, education-rich content and high-level networking opportunities — all geared toward increasing collaboration in the markets it serves. Visit www.jdevents.com for more information.