United Natural Foods Joins Collaborative Effort with Administration and Industry Peers to Keep Stores Well-Stocked Amidst COVID-19’s Impact

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI” or the “Company”), North America’s premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to a diverse and expansive customer base across the country, today announced that it participated in a Sunday afternoon discussion convened by the White House that included leaders from across the food and retail grocery industries. Steven L. Spinner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, represented UNFI in the discussion and reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to working tirelessly to meet the needs of customers and consumers across the country.

“It is important for all Americans to know that they can continue to count on companies like ours to keep stores well-stocked with a variety of food and wellness products during this critical period,” said Spinner. “In addition to having business continuity and safety plans in place to help keep America fed, UNFI is supplementing its coordination with federal, state, and local government agencies by now collaborating directly with the White House and industry peers. We firmly believe that increased levels of public-private collaboration can further enhance UNFI’s around-the-clock efforts to meet our customers current and future needs.”

Spinner added: “America’s food supply chain is the best in the world thanks to its strong infrastructure, flexibility and resiliency. To keep the supply chain that strong, we have asked the Administration’s help in encouraging responsible consumer purchasing, keeping essential and healthy associates at work, and ensuring highways and roads remain open to cargo trucks.”

UNFI also wants to take the opportunity at this time to highlight the tremendous work being carried out by its 21,000 associates. The health, safety and wellbeing of our valued associates remains a priority. We look forward to continuing to work with them— as one UNFI—to put the needs of our customers and the country first during this extraordinary time. We will be rolling out policies for all of our hard-working associates given their extraordinary efforts and the particular circumstances of this crisis, and we welcome and look forward to continued partnership with our local and national union leadership as well.

