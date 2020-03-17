Food Network Names La Brea Bakery One of the Best Bakeries in America

It’s no secret that at La Brea Bakery we take bread very seriously. Our bakers spend a lot of time and energy perfecting every loaf and we pride ourselves on our unique sourdough starter, which is why we’re thrilled to announce Food Network recently featured La Brea Bakery as one of the Best Bakeries in America.

It is an honor to be recognized by such a highly respected source in the food and baking industry and to sit alongside great company such as fellow California-based bakeries – we love what we do and are grateful for this kind of recognition.

The Food Network team applauded La Brea Bakery for incorporating unique ingredients including heirloom grains, spelt flour, and Fortuna wheat in our breads as well as the versatile options on the lunch and newly introduced dinner menu at our flagship café on La Brea Ave.

