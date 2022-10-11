La Brea Bakery Rolls Out Its Limited-Edition Holiday Breads

La Brea Bakery Bakery October 11, 2022

LOS ANGELES – Baking industry leader La Brea Bakery announced the return of two limited-time holiday offerings to its artisanal portfolio:

  • Cranberry Walnut Loaf: Toasted walnuts and tart, slightly sweet cranberries bring this bread to life
  • Take & Bake Holiday Savory Rolls: Reminiscent of stuffing, these savory rolls are full of sage, celery, thyme, and black and white pepper

“Building on the popularity of our holiday offers in previous years, we are excited to bring back these staples for our customers,” said Brie Buenning, director of marketing at La Brea Bakery. “These two products offer classic holiday flavors and artisanal quality to any holiday table, from Thanksgiving dinner to a holiday brunch.”

Starting this month, these two products can be found at stores across the nation – including Safeway, Albertsons, Harris Teeter and more – for a limited time during the holiday season.

Cranberry Walnut Loaf and Holiday Savory Rolls can be a delectable addition alongside a variety of classic holiday dishes. Some of La Brea Bakery’s favorite recipes using these breads are:

For more holiday recipe inspiration using La Brea Bakery’s full line of artisan breads, visit labreabakery.com/holiday.

About La Brea Bakery
La Brea Bakery is North America’s No.1 artisan bread brand. Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has focused on crafting true artisan bread with its original recipe, high quality ingredients and dedication to the artisan process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement and won over the culinary community and consumers with its hearth-baked, handcrafted breads sold at online retailers and grocery stores across the country.

