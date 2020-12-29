Rise of Contactless Dining Anticipating Foodservice Industry says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India — Rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, increasing adoption of contactless dining by restaurants/hotels, advanced technology of contactless payments and increasing government initiatives for Contactless dining are driving the market growth. Contactless Dining Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027.

Contactless dining is mainly reduces the customer contact with anything that someone else might have touched by removing the use of high-touch elements at restaurants. This is used by restaurants to reduce customer’s contact. For this, contactless dining restaurants offers menu items with pictures on their mobile phones for these customers have to scan the QR code provided at restaurants. Benefits of this QR menu are such as completely Contactless ordering, enticingly delicious visuals, gain a competitive advantage, reduction in operational costs, menu management and social media promotions. Also, with this customer can browse through the menu, re-order, place an order, make payment and leave without touching anything.

Leading market players:

Prominent market players analyzed in the Contactless Dining industry report include such as Zomato, Swiggy, Yandex, Mr. D, Rappi, Seamless, aggregators and many others are contributing in the Market Growth.

Global Contactless Dining Market Segmentation:–

By Components:

Contactless Menu, Contactless Ordering, Contactless Payments

News: BellyMelly Launched Contactless Menu Ordering for Post-COVID-19 Recovery

On June 9th, 2020; BellyMelly, an online food ordering platform, has launched a contactless app-based ordering system designed to help restaurants open their dine-in operations following the COVID-19 outbreak. Customers must download the BellyMelly app, which is available on iOS or Android and scan the QR code, which is available at each table of restaurants using the service. The QR code will pull up the restaurant menu and customers can then order from the app. Customers can also pay the bill and add tips through the app.

Zomato Announced to Make ‘Contactless Dining’ Free for All Restaurants.

On April 29th, 2020; Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said that the Zomato company will make its ‘contactless dining’ free for all restaurants in nine markets that including India, for at least six months. Zomato recently announced that contactless dining aimed to minimize customer contact with anything that someone else might have touched at restaurants which includes components such as contactless ordering, contactless menu and contactless payments. Mr. Goyal tweeted that they have decided to make Zomato Contactless Dining free (except payment gateway fee) for all restaurants across India, Australia, UAE, New Zealand, Turkey, Philippines, Portugal, Indonesia and Lebanon for at least six months to help the restaurant industry financially. Also he added that this will unavoidably exert significant pressure on Zomato’s own finances, but, they are sure that they will survive if the restaurant industry does well and they are all in this together.

Increasing Adoption of Contactless Dining by Restaurants/Hotels due to the Rising Cases of COVID-19 is driving the Market Growth.

As the Contactless Dining Minimizes customer contact with anything that someone else might have touched by removing the use of high-touch elements at restaurants and the restaurants/hotels uses the Contactless Menu, Contactless Ordering And Contactless Payment For Follow the social distancing. For instance; according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC); Since December 31st, 2019 and as of December 14th, 2020, 71,503,614 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 1,612,833 deaths. And according Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, quick-service restaurants represent the biggest portion of the contactless micropayments market about $153 billion annually, followed by the vending industry about $14 billion and movie theaters about $14 billion, with the public transit market close behind at approximately $10 billion. Hence, there is increasing adoption of contactless dining by Restaurants/Hotels is key factor for driving the market growth. In addition, online food ordering services provided by the companies from various apps, software and websites via smartphones using internet is also fostering driving the contactless dining market growth. For instance; According to Upserve; about 60% of U.S. consumers order delivery or takeout once a week and about 45% of consumers say that offering mobile ordering or loyalty programs would encourage them to use online ordering services more often. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives regarding contactless dining and technological advancements in the contactless dining are expected to boost the market growth in forecast period. However, the cost of supply chain and logistics may hamper the market growth.

Europe & North America to witness remunerative growth:

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global contactless dining market owing to the presence of many leading key players in this region. For instance; recently, Presto Logistics Company from California has launched free contactless dining kit for every restaurant. In addition, the region has several advancements that have emerged from the smart chip technology for contactless payments. According to First Data EMV in the U.S., smart chips are the basis of the technical standard behind more than 1.24 billion payment cards and 15.4 million POS terminals that with nearly all of those cards and acceptance devices exist in the United States.

Asia Pacific is at expected to witness a significant growth in this market owing to the growing adoption of advanced technology of contactless payments in this region. For instance; According to World Payments Report; Global non-cash/cashless transaction volumes grew at 10.1% to reach 482.6 billion and this growth is fueled by two regions: Asia Pacific and CEMEA in which Asia Pacific region has 25.2% growth.

