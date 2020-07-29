Royal Cup Coffee & Tea Welcomes Ashley Peeples as Senior Vice President Foodservice Sales

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Royal Cup Coffee & Tea (Royal Cup, Inc.), a leading importer, roaster and distributor of premium coffees and teas, announced today that Ashley Peeples has joined the company as its new Senior Vice President of Foodservice Sales.

A proven leader in the foodservice, hospitality, and convenience store channels, Peeples brings more than 25 years of national sales leadership experience to the Birmingham based organization. In his most recent role, Peeples was the Senior Vice President of Foodservice Sales and Marketing at Aryzta, a leader in the B2B specialty bakery space.

Peeples also sits on the Board of Directors of the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA).

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to our executive team and are confident his leadership will continue to drive our business forward,” said Chip Wann, President and CEO at Royal Cup. “His ability to develop successful, high performing teams within the foodservice space will further entrench our position as a leader in the marketplace.”

Peeples previously served in leadership roles at Sara Lee Foodservice and the J.M. Smucker Company where he was celebrated for his ability to build and manage successful teams; and establish long-lasting industry relationships with key decision makers.

“I am excited to join Royal Cup and look forward to growing the adoption of our best-in-class coffee and tea portfolio within the industry,” said Peeples. “Royal Cup’s rich history of manufacturing high quality products, unwavering commitment customer service and well-known reputation as a leader in the marketplace are the compelling aspects of what sets Royal Cup apart in the foodservice space.”

Peeples will lead sales efforts within foodservice, convenience and commercial contracting business. This includes spearheading strategy, initiatives and execution that positively serves our diverse customer base of national chains, regional operators, hospitality providers, non-commercial contractors, partner manufacturing opportunities and convenience stores.

