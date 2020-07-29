IDDBA Publishes New COVID-19 Impact Report

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their weekly COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report shares that center store edibles outperformed total store, up 17.8% versus the same week year ago. This was slightly higher than the total fresh perimeter (+13.2%). Natural cheese is the largest dairy category with sales of $297 million. Sales gains for random weight, non-UPC deli meat increased to +9.5%, which was well ahead of the 8.1% increase for pre-packaged lunch meat from the refrigerated area. Four areas in the fresh bakery saw sales gains, including cakes, cookies, bread and croissants.

Access IDDBA’s full report here.

Review IDDBA’s previous COVID-19 Impact reports and webinars here.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.