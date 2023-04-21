Tom Hanks, Alton Brown, and Padma Lakshmi Join the IDDBA 2023 General Session!

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has announced the Main Stage line up for the association’s flag ship event, IDDBA 2023 scheduled for June 4-6 in Anaheim, CA.

“Announcing our Main Stage line up always comes with such anticipation and I am honored to make the official announcement”, said, Whitney Atkins, Vice President of Marketing for IDDBA. “Without further ado, IDDBA will welcome Padma Lakshmi, Alton Brown, and Tom Hanks to center stage”, Atkins added.

Padma Lakshmi is an Emmy-nominated food expert, television producer, host, and a New York Times best-selling author.

Lakshmi is the creator of the critically acclaimed Hulu series Taste the Nation (winner of the 2021 Critics Choice Award) and serves as host and executive producer of Bravo’s two-time Emmy-winning series Top Chef.

Peabody Award-winning cook, Alton Brown, created, wrote, and hosted Good Eats as a leader of the first Food Network generation, revolutionizing culinary programming.

Brown, a consummate showman, best-selling author, film maker and TV personality will wow attendees with how he creates food and culinary entertainment and experiences that are enjoyed by millions around the globe.

Certainly, Tom Hanks, award-winning actor, producer, director and writer, needs no introduction to a stage. His debut novel THE MAKING OF ANOTHER MAJOR MOTION PICTURE will be released in May. He is also the creator of HANX FOR OUR TROOPS, which is a consumer packaged goods company with 100% of the profits benefiting veterans and their families.

Hanks is an icon in his industry. On behalf of our members, IDDBA is ecstatic to have him be a part of IDDBA 2023 in Anaheim, June 4-6, 2023.

Atkins added that Exhibit booths are close to a sellout. Show attendee registration is open. For more information about exhibiting and registering, call 608-310-5000, download the IDDBA app, visit IDDBA.org and follow the IDDBA LinkedIn page.