New IDDBA COVID-19 Impact Report Available

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has published their weekly industry COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report found that more than four months after the big spikes in grocery sales at the start of the pandemic, CPG sales continue to track well ahead of the 2019 baseline. Fewer than one in five expect to have their child/children back at the school for a full schedule as of the late July survey. In IRI’s survey this past week, 30% of primary grocery shoppers say their financial situation is a little or a lot worse off than it was a year ago. The net effect of elevated consumer demand in food retailing was a cross-store sales increase of 12.8% versus year ago during the week ending July 26.

Access the full report here.

Review previously released COVID-19 Impact reports at IDDBA’s website here.

