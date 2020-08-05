New IDDBA COVID-19 Impact Report Available

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Bakery, Dairy, Deli August 5, 2020

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has published their weekly industry COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report found that more than four months after the big spikes in grocery sales at the start of the pandemic, CPG sales continue to track well ahead of the 2019 baseline. Fewer than one in five expect to have their child/children back at the school for a full schedule as of the late July survey. In IRI’s survey this past week, 30% of primary grocery shoppers say their financial situation is a little or a lot worse off than it was a year ago. The net effect of elevated consumer demand in food retailing was a cross-store sales increase of 12.8% versus year ago during the week ending July 26.

Access the full report here.

Review previously released COVID-19 Impact reports at IDDBA’s website here.

About IDDBA:  The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.

Related Articles

Produce

Sev-Rend Commits to Service During COVID-19 Outbreak

March 26, 2020 Sev-Rend

“We are taking the necessary precautions to protect our workforce” states Greg Petermeyer, COO of Sev-Rend. “We are following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States Department of Labor, United States Department of Health and Human Services, and Illinois Department of Public Health suggestions to maintain a safe workplace.”

Produce

Enhanced Safety Practices – Key to Prevent COVID-19 on California Strawberry Farms

May 13, 2020 California Strawberry Commission

Over the past nine weeks, the California Strawberry Commission’s (CSC) bilingual outreach and training team has been in the fields providing guidance and training to ensure the safety of our vital workforce in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Protecting the health and safety of each and every worker is the goal of the commission’s outreach campaign.