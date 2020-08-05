Golden West Food Group, Cooks Venture Raise $ 10M Million For Regenerative Agriculture Business

LOS ANGELES — Golden West Food Group and Cooks Venture – a vertically integrated food company re-envisioning the future of agriculture – proudly announce the closing of a $10 million Series A investment. Earlier this year, Golden West Food Group led a $4 million investment for the regenerative agriculture start-up expanding its distribution nationwide.

“I have been in the industry for 30 years and I know when I see a movement as opposed to a trend. Cooks Venture is not a trend. We are proud to support Cooks Venture and CEO Matthew Wadiak as he builds an innovative, transparent food company,” said Josh Solovy, President of Golden West Food Group.

With over a decade of research and development, Cooks Venture breeds and raises proprietary slow-growth, heirloom chicken taking into account the health of the animal and the health of the environment. Cooks Venture re-imagines how selective breeding is conducted through more natural criteria and heritage lines to offer a better-for-you, better-for-the-environment alternative to industrial-bred, factory-farmed chicken that dominate the broiler industry today. Cooks Ventures is the only vertically integrated chicken producer in the United States that uses its own independent genetics operation breeding through selection instead of genetic engineering.

Cooks Venture raises chicken yielding superior taste, substantially improved animal welfare, strong natural pathogenic resistance for food systems, new demand for regenerative agricultural crops and an elevated standard of living for farmers and employees.

“As the structural flaws in the meat industry have recently become painfully clear, we know our vision could not come at a more important time,” said Matthew Wadiak, Founder and CEO of Cooks Venture. “We are working hard to drive the agricultural industry toward greater biodiversity, breed diversity, and true transparency for consumers. Our innovations provide food security while supporting regional communities.”

The Series A investment aids in the development and commercialization of Cooks Venture on a national scale and the funding of its regenerative crop management program. To learn more, visit CooksVenture.com.

About Golden West Food Group

Golden West Food Group (GWFG) is a premium manufacturer of food products with headquarters in Vernon, California. GWFG offers thousands of products nationwide to a variety of customers in Food Service, Military, Private Label and Retail Channels including Grocery, Club & Mass Merchant.

About Cooks Venture

Cooks Venture is a next generation food company committed to regenerative agriculture and a truly transparent supply chain for the future. Founded by Matthew Wadiak, the company is built on the well-documented scientific principle that sequestering 1% more carbon in the soil on agricultural lands could reverse climate change. Cooks Venture aims to improve the agricultural supply chain, while promoting regenerative agriculture at all levels, and providing consumers with food choices that are exceptional in quality, taste and completely transparent in process. Cooks Venture is also a Global Animal Partnership Step 4 certified company, which is an animal welfare certification recognized by the ASPCA® Shop With Your Heart program. www.cooksventure.com