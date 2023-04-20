Braga Fresh Marks Earth Day With Regen Progress Report

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh, home of Josie’s Organics, is marking Earth Day by sharing the progress of the company’s commitment to harvest and take to market regeneratively grown crops; a major step in trialing a low-soil tillage concept designed to increase the carbon content in soil.

This is the third year Braga Fresh is trialing regenerative agriculture practices; 2022 was a learning year and an opportunity to build awareness with the company’s farming peers and retail partners. In February, Braga Fresh co-hosted a free, day-long seminar for Salinas Valley growers with Sustainable Conservation and the Monterey County Farm Bureau that discussed cover cropping on the Central Coast and how cover crops can assist growers with complying with Ag Order 4.0.

“Our team is committed to sharing our successes and failures as we focus on improving our practices and strive toward to becoming carbon neutral,” said, Eric Morgan, vice president, environmental science and resources.

Multiple practices are used to implement the trials including plant sap analysis, data management, companion plantings, crop rotation, intercropping, cover cropping, soil testing, and water management technology. All regenerative trails are grown to meet GMP and LGMA standards.

The objectives of the regenerative farming trials are to conserve soil carbon by reducing tillage passes that allows for an increase soil biology diversity and decrease consumption of diesel fuel that powers the tractors conducting the tillage operation. With these goals, the company hopes to lessen water and fertilizer usage.

“Our intent is to learn, adapt and demonstrate our proof of concept and feasibly change Salinas Valley farming practices,” Morgan said. “Those changes could reduce our overall CO2 emissions.”

The next trial regenerative crop, Organic Sweet Baby Broccoli, will be harvested in June on the Braga home ranch in Soledad, Calif.

To mark Earth Day 2023 Braga Fresh is sharing its year two learnings with industry peers and retail partners in a video summary on its YouTube channel.

About Braga Fresh

In 1928, Sebastian and Josie Braga started farming California’s fertile soil on what is known as the Braga Home Ranch in Soledad, Calif. Today, the third generation continues the family values of sustainable-organic farming. Braga Fresh sets aside 10% of farmland for beneficial habitat. Vertically integrated, Braga Fresh combines innovation with tradition to grow, harvest and process fresh vegetables and leafy greens via the Josie’s Organics and Braga Farms brands.