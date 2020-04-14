IDDBA Webinar Series April Lineup

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars throughout the remainder of April. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

The April schedule is as follows:

April 16: Weekly COVID-19 Impact Report

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics to bring you weekly updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors.

Join IDDBA each Thursday for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end of the presentation for audience questions.

April 16, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here.

April 17: Retail Fresh Foods and COVID-19: What’s Next for Deli, Dairy, and Bakery

Since the beginning of March, producers and retailers in the fresh foods industries have been scrambling to react, supply and prepare for what’s next in retail grocery as consumers shift purchase patterns and priorities.

Category Partners will examine at how consumers have responded and take a look into what retail and consumer data indicates may be coming in the weeks ahead. It will share insights by examining the departmental (deli, dairy, and bakery) weekly sales patterns through March and into the first week of April. In addition, the webinar will unveil results from a nationally representative survey of 2,000 consumers that was conducted the third week in March, which reveals shifts in consumer motivations and behaviors as well as demographic variances.

April 17, Noon CT

To register, click here.

April 23: Weekly COVID-19 Impact Report

April 23, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here:

April 29: The State of Cheese

In the consumer packaged goods industry, there are not many categories that can tout reaching nearly every household in the United States. Natural cheese is one of those categories, finding itself in over 95% of US households and driving nearly $19 billion in annual sales.

In this live IDDBA webinar, IRI will update you on how cheese has performed at retail, how snacking trends have impacted the category, and how the rise of plant-based protein sources has changed the dairy industry.

Attendees will learn:

• Where growth is coming from and why it’s harder to come by.

• How macro trends around snacking are shaping the future of dairy case and deli cheese.

• How consumer interest in plant-based protein is driving innovation.

April 29, Noon CT

To register, click here.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.