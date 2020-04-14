Clemson Research Focuses on Bringing Relief to Celiac Disease Sufferers

FLORENCE, S.C. — Approximately 3 million people in the United States suffer from celiac disease, but a study by a Clemson University researcher and others might soon bring relief.

Sachin Rustgi, an assistant professor of molecular breeding in Clemson’s Advanced Plant Technology Program housed at the Pee Dee Research and Education Center, is working with researchers across the United States to determine how to create glutenases that can withstand high cooking temperatures.

His hope is to make it easier for people to digest gluten proteins — healthy people as well as those, like celiac patients, who are sensitive to glutens.

