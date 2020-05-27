IDDBA Releases Latest COVID-19 Impact Report

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their latest COVID-19 Industry Impact report.

This week’s report found that total store sales, including the fresh perimeter, saw its lowest gain since March 29, at +14.3%. Natural cheese had the highest increase in absolute dollars, with year-over-year sales up $74 million. Deli cheese continued to have double-digit increases versus the same week in 2019, whereas deli meat increases have mostly been trending in the single digits. Deli-prepared food sales were down 31.6% — much in line with the patterns seen since late April. Sales for the in-store bakery (non-UPC, random-weight items, no UPC items) were off by more than 17% versus the same week last year. The only two items tracking in positive territory are bread and croissants.

Access the full report here.

View the library of IDDBA’s previous reports here.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.