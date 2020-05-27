Lineage Logistics Acquires QSR and Casual Dining Distribution Business from Maines Paper & Food Service

Novi, MI – Lineage Logistics (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions, today announced it has acquired the assets of Maines Paper & Food Service, Inc. (“Maines”), one of the leading foodservice distributors in the U.S.



To bolster its end-to-end supply chain solutions in the quick serve restaurant (“QSR”) and casual dining hospitality segments, Lineage acquired the last mile food service distribution assets of Maines, which primarily supports Burger King, Tim Hortons and Darden Restaurants. This division, which encompasses a sophisticated warehousing and transportation network across seven states, serves over 2,500 brand restaurants including Burger King, Tim Hortons, Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and The Capital Grille.



“To complete this acquisition in the midst of a worldwide pandemic while the nation is facing economic headwinds is extraordinary, but we continue to bet on America and are thrilled to further support our front line heroes in the food supply chain, like those at Lineage and Maines,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, Lineage’s President & CEO. “We look forward to the opportunity to step up and help our customers stabilize their supply chain, preserve hundreds of jobs for hardworking Maines employees and ensure we continue to feed the world.”



“Maines has served as a key distributor of America’s foodservice community over the last century, and today’s news ensures our QSR and casual dining distribution business can continue to operate and service our customers for years to come as part of one of the best food supply chain networks in the world,” said Chris Mellon, President & CEO of Maines. “In Lineage, we’ve found a great partner with a stellar track record of doing business the right way and a reputation of taking care of its people, customers and communities.”



“Restaurant Services, Inc. (“RSI”) and Burger King have a longstanding relationship with Lineage and has familiarity with their suppliers and business partners, many of whom we are already working with. I am confident that this step to further integrate with Lineage will create significant value for RSI, our suppliers, and the Burger King restaurants we serve,” said RSI President & CEO, Joel Neikirk.



This transaction builds on Lineage’s extensive temperature-controlled logistics network, which includes over 50 million square feet and 1.8 billion cubic feet of temperature-controlled capacity across more than 290 facilities in 11 countries across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.



About Maines Paper & Food Service

Maines Paper & Food Service, Inc. is one of the largest independent foodservice distributors in the country with a 100-year history of helping restaurant owners and managers maximize the performance. For more information log onto www.maines.net.



About Restaurant Services, Inc.

Restaurant Services, Inc. (RSI), at www.rsiweb.com, is the supply chain manager for the BURGER KING® system and the exclusive purchasing agent for the vast majority of products and distribution services used by RSI’s members – BURGER KING® restaurant owners in the United States.