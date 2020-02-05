IDDBA Adds Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Speaker Lineup

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is excited to announce that Dale Earnhardt Jr., will be joining the speaker lineup at IDDBA 2020, held this year in Indianapolis, IN from May 31 – June 2! IDDBA 2020 attendees will have the chance to get to know Dale Earnhardt Jr. in an interview-style session, conducted by Mel Robbins.

IDDBA is looking forward to welcoming Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the stage where he will join Kindra Hall, Mel Robbins, and Simon Sinek! For the latest speaker updates, visit IDDBA.org for more information.

IDDBA’s annual tradeshow connects over 10,000 industry professionals and more than 800 exhibiting companies. This is the largest industry-only show for the dairy, deli, bakery, and foodservice sectors, where over 40 different countries are represented.

Registration and group hotel booking is now open. For more information on how to register and reserve a hotel, follow this link.

