Save A Lot Unveils Plans to Modernize Stores

ST. LOUIS– Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced its plan to accelerate investment in its stores as part of the Company’s ongoing modernization efforts. While modernizing its look, this re-design reflects Save A Lot’s continued mission and commitment to its local communities, providing value, quality products and neighborhood support. The rollout builds on the success of recent market-wide upgrades in St. Louis, Denver and Tampa.

As part of the new initiative, the Company is working with its independent license owners to remodel a third of its fleet in 2021 with plans to remodel all 1,000 stores by 2024. The new store design features a contemporary evolution of the brand inspired by customer and employee feedback. Customers will find a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint that includes new décor and an enhanced shopping environment. Each neighborhood store will feature a strong assortment of regional products to better serve customers in meaningful ways, including a variety of localized product brands curated to resonate with customers in the local community.

“As we continue to focus on becoming the brand of choice for our customers and a go-to source in our local communities, it was important that our logo, stores and marketing reflected and reinforced our mission of providing quality products at budget-friendly costs that consistently exceed the expectations of our customers,” said Kenneth McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of Save A Lot. “This refresh positively supports our efforts to further evolve and gain new shoppers, retain our current shoppers and increase our basket size. We’re particularly pleased to collaborate and co-invest with so many of our independent retail partners to make this possible.”

Save A Lot’s work to revitalize the brand also includes the expansion of its digital marketing efforts through the launch of the “99 Days of Summer” campaign, taking place between May 31 and September 6. The marketing program focuses on infusing joy into summer 2021 and providing fun, value-saving digital offers to customers, with daily deals, weekly digital coupons and summer sweepstakes prizes. Additionally, Save A Lot has announced that it has selected VIA Agency as its marketing agency of record. VIA will manage creative activations and marketing strategy, playing a strong role in Save A Lot’s ongoing brand revitalization.

