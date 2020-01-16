Southeastern Grocers Chooses Opterus Store Communications Tool for Operational Execution

TORONTO- Opterus Inc., the leading global provider of cost-effective, web-based store communications and task management solutions, today announced that Southeastern Grocers, Inc., one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. with operating banners including BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets, and Winn-Dixie stores, has chosen Opterus OpsCenter as its centralized communications solution.

“Southeastern Grocers was looking for a solution for our stores that would provide scalable communication, planning and administrative features that met our current needs and would nimbly evolve with us into the future,” said Jennifer Short, Vice President of Store Support, Southeastern Grocers. “Opterus offers that solution on a reliable technology platform and has proven to be a great business partner.”

Opterus OpsCenteris an intuitive, multi-modular, easy-to-use cloud solution designed specifically for retailers to effectively manage and execute store tasks and communications. The solution measures and increases operational compliance, communicates corporate policy, manages day-to-day objectives and tasks, and handles issues between corporate office and store locations. A simple and agile solution, OpsCenter allows for rapid implementation and strong user acceptance.

“We are pleased to be able to provide Southeastern Grocers with the enhanced store associate collaboration they were looking for along with comprehensive reporting of closed tickets, completed tasks and overall communications. When they launched the solution to the store teams, the feedback was positive, and they were excited to streamline their communications and bring more meaningful, actionable items into store associates’ hands,” said Gary Stonell, vice president, business development, Opterus Inc. “Partnering with Southeastern Grocers has been extremely collaborative and has allowed us to continue to learn and grow within the grocery vertical.”

For more information about Opterus, please contact Gary Stonell, at 416-884-4924 or gary.stonell@opterus.com

About Opterus Inc.

Opterus Inc. is a leading global provider of a cost-effective, easy-to-implement store information and execution management solution that increases productivity and improves retail enterprise communications. Opterus Ops-Center software is an on-demand, web-based retail portal designed to communicate corporate policy and day-to-day objectives between corporate office and store locations. Deployed in over 45 countries in 30 different languages, the solution is specifically designed for retail operations, and provides store personnel with clear, concise and timely direction, along with the proper tools to best do their jobs to support corporate initiatives. Opterus is based in Toronto, Ontario and was founded in 2006 by a group of seasoned retail industry technology veterans. For additional information about Opterus, please visit http://www.opterus.com.

About Southeastern Grocers, Inc.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers.