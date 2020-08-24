SpartanNash adds Contactless Payment for Added Convenience, Safety During COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – As part of its continued efforts to ensure the well-being and safety of its family of associates, customers and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, 155 SpartanNash-owned stores in nine states now offer contactless payment options.

Contactless payment options include tap-to-pay credit cards, Apple Pay, Android Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay, Fitbit and Bronco and are designed to add convenience for store guests by increasing the speed to check out as well as increased safety and sanitation by reducing the number of touches during the checkout process.

“We are proud to continue to adapt to our ever-changing environment and add additional ways to keep our store guests and associates safe, especially when these updates make shopping at our stores more convenient than ever,” said Lori Raya, SpartanNash EVP and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer. “Contactless payment is a great option for many of our store guests who are looking to reduce both time and effort when it comes to the checkout process, in addition to our other payment options including cash, debit, credit and check.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers nationwide have seen an uptick in the use of contactless payment solutions as a safer, faster payment option. With contactless payments, store guests put a smartphone or credit/debit card with the technology near a contactless-enabled device, instead of swiping or inserting a card into the PIN pad.

The contactless payment options are available at all Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket locations, as well as Ada Fresh Market, Dillonvale IGA, Econofoods, Family Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, Fresh City market, No Frills, Pick’n Save, SunMart, Supermercado Nuestra Familia and ValuLand stores throughout the Midwest.

“Providing our store guests with options that fit their shopping preferences – whether that be shopping in-store and using contactless payment or using Fast Lane curbside pickup and at-home delivery – is part of our commitment at SpartanNash,” EVP and General Manager, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson said. “Our top priority is keeping our store guests and associates safe, and this is another way we can continue to do so during these unprecedented times.”

For all of SpartanNash’s ongoing COVID-19 efforts, visit: spartannash.com/spartannash-coronavirus-updates.

