Sprouts Farmers Market Celebrates Milestone With 400th Store Opening in Haddon Township, NJ

PHOENIX–Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, opens its 400th store. Its newest store will open on September 8 located at 640 W. Cuthbert Blvd. in Haddon Township, NJ. As a part of Sprouts’ five-year plan, it remains committed to a robust growth strategy, aiming to expand 10 percent year over year.

“Following the unveiling of our 399th store just last week in Rialto, CA, and now, on the opposite coast, our 400th store celebrates its opening in Haddon Township, NJ,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts. “The expansion not only marks a significant milestone, but also represents our success in offering high quality better-for-you products to our customers coast to coast. To our remarkable teams, loyal customers, and supportive partners, thank you for being integral to this incredible accomplishment.”

Haddon Township, NJ marks the 23rd store opening for Sprouts this year. Each new store adheres to an innovative design concept, featuring a 23,000-square-foot footprint, and a bright and airy farmers market experience with an open layout, community feel, and produce at the heart of the market.

“Our journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, with our trajectory fueled by our dedication to delivering a wide assortment of organic groceries, local farm-fresh produce, and quality healthy products that cater to any dietary needs,” said Nick Konat, chief operating officer of Sprouts. “As we celebrate our 400th store milestone, we now set our sights on the promising path ahead, looking forward to continuing growth and positive impact in the communities we serve.”

Sprouts is currently located in 23 states across the U.S., including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

For a list of current stores, visit www.sprouts.com/stores.

ABOUT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.