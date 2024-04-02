Sprouts Farmers Market Announces New NIL Deals

PHOENIX – Sprouts Farmers Market will continue its long-term commitment to women’s athletics by announcing eight new individual Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with female athletes from schools in Sprouts communities across the country.

To date, Sprouts has executed more than 150 female athlete deals through NIL partnerships, solidifying its position as a key supporter of women’s sports. In 2022, Sprouts celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX with 50 NIL sponsorships of female athletes within the Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences. In 2023, it continued its commitment to women’s athletics with more than 45 partnerships with college athletes.

“Sprouts’ remains steadfast in our commitment to elevate women’s athletics through ongoing NIL partnerships with talented female athletes,” said Alisa Gmelich, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Sprouts. “We’re thrilled to extend our support with eight new partnerships, reaffirming our ongoing dedication to empowering women and fostering opportunities for women in athletics.”

Since 2022, Sprouts has been dedicated to empowering women both on and off the field, whether its through providing access to healthy groceries or forming impactful partnerships with powerhouse athletes and organizations.

Here are the 8 new Sprouts female athlete sponsorships:

Cameron Brink, Basketball

This season, Brink was named the Pac-12 Conference’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Hailey Merchant, Gymnastics

Merchant, a talented gymnast, has twice been recognized by her conference for her scholastic accomplishments by being named to their All-Conference Scholastic Team.

Jordan Bowers, Gymnastics

Bowers boasts five NCAA All-American titles, two national championships, two Big 12 Conference Championships and was named the 2022 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Lauren Gustin, Basketball

In the 2022-23 season, Gustin led the country in rebounds and defensive rebounds per game and is a two-time All-Conference First Team selection.

Logan Cole, Softball

Last season, Cole had three games with multiple hits, including a two-RBI game, and saw time at shortstop, second base and outfield.

Brooke Donabedian, Gymnastics

Donabedian holds her school record for a floor routine score of 9.950, which she has accomplished twice. Throughout the 2023 season, she secured five separate floor event wins.

Sarah Sylvester, Basketball and Volleyball

Sylvester is the first player in her school’s history to play both volleyball and women’s basketball at the varsity level. She was the only player to start every volleyball match this past season and was named Big 12 Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week in September 2023.

Alyssa Washington, Softball

Washington was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman team in 2021 and the All-Big Second Team in 2022. In the 2023 season, she started 38 games at third base and shortstop.

For more information, visit https://www.sprouts.com/women-in-sports/.

