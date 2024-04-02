Local Food Marketplace and Forage Team Up to Enable Online SNAP/EBT Payment Processing on LFM Platform 

Local Food Marketplace Retail & FoodService April 2, 2024

[Eugene, OR] – Embracing a commitment to local food accessibility, LFM proudly announces their software will now support online SNAP/EBT payment processing in partnership with Forage. This integration delivers automated support for SNAP Match, intuitive payment experiences, insightful reporting tools, and dedicated technical assistance to facilitate the seamless adoption of online SNAP/EBT transactions.  

With built-in automated SNAP Match support, this solution not only drives sales opportunities for their customers — making Online SNAP more impactful — but also reduces admin time spent on managing and reporting SNAP Match related tasks.  

LFM invites the local food business community to an informational session on April 23rd at 11am PT. This session will include a live demonstration, Q&A, detailed insights into the timeline and next steps, and more. Registration for the session is now open here.  

For those eager to explore implementing SNAP online or seeking additional information, check out LFM’s online SNAP/EBT FAQ page and blog post.  

“At LFM, we are continuously improving our technology to empower local food businesses. By implementing online SNAP/EBT solutions with customizable SNAP Match, we are enabling our customers to broaden their customer base and improve access to local food for all consumers.” – Amy McCann, CEO of Local Food Marketplace.  

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

New Online Toolkit Offers Guidance to Grantees Looking for Partners in Retail Grocery

National Grocers Association, NGA Retail & FoodService March 26, 2024

The toolkit was put together to help GusNIP grant recipients, or grantees, acclimate themselves to the challenges involved in partnering with grocery stores.  It contains 54 resources, including project planning guidance, information on point-of-sale technology, background on the grocery industry and more, including a grocery project-planning tool.

Retail & FoodService

Stop & Shop Now Accepting EBT Card Payments for SNAP Customers Shopping Online for Pickup and Delivery Across the Northeast

Stop & Shop  Retail & FoodService August 27, 2021

Stop & Shop today announced that those using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits now have the option to pay with an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card when placing online orders for Stop & Shop Pickup and Delivery. This applies for all families and individuals paying with SNAP funds across Stop & Shop’s five state footprint – Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, as well as those receiving delivery in New Hampshire. 