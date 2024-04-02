Local Food Marketplace and Forage Team Up to Enable Online SNAP/EBT Payment Processing on LFM Platform 

[Eugene, OR] – Embracing a commitment to local food accessibility, LFM proudly announces their software will now support online SNAP/EBT payment processing in partnership with Forage. This integration delivers automated support for SNAP Match, intuitive payment experiences, insightful reporting tools, and dedicated technical assistance to facilitate the seamless adoption of online SNAP/EBT transactions.

With built-in automated SNAP Match support, this solution not only drives sales opportunities for their customers — making Online SNAP more impactful — but also reduces admin time spent on managing and reporting SNAP Match related tasks.

LFM invites the local food business community to an informational session on April 23rd at 11am PT. This session will include a live demonstration, Q&A, detailed insights into the timeline and next steps, and more. Registration for the session is now open here.

For those eager to explore implementing SNAP online or seeking additional information, check out LFM’s online SNAP/EBT FAQ page and blog post.

“At LFM, we are continuously improving our technology to empower local food businesses. By implementing online SNAP/EBT solutions with customizable SNAP Match, we are enabling our customers to broaden their customer base and improve access to local food for all consumers.” – Amy McCann, CEO of Local Food Marketplace.