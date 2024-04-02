Produce Distributor Association’s 25th Annual Pete Class Memorial Golf Tournament is Scheduled for May 14th, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA — The Produce Distributor Association’s (PDA’s) annual golf tournament honoring the memory of produce industry leader Pete Class, the former CEO of the Class Produce Group, is scheduled for Tuesday May 14th, 2024.

Golfers from across the industry are expected to play on the challenging Ballyowen Golf Club, routinely cited as the BEST public course in New Jersey. Check-in, practice, and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a 1:00 p.m. shotgun start. The day concludes with an awards reception, raffle, and dinner following golf.

For tournament participants who would like to arrive on Monday (5/13) or stay until Wednesday (5/15), luxury hotel accommodations at the Crystal Springs Resort in Sussex County, NJ are available at a very special rate. For reservations, please call: 855.383.2425.

The tournament enjoys the support of many industry sponsors. PDA’s Chairman, Matthew D’Arrigo of D’Arrigo Brothers Co. of New York, said that “PDA’s members are grateful for the generous support of our sponsors in the produce industry. Without them the tournament wouldn’t be successful.” The tournament’s sponsors are recognized at the course and on PDA’s website.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. To sponsor or register golfers, you can access the event registration portal via the PDA website (https://www.producedistributorsassociation.org) or by calling PDA’s President, Alan Siger at 412-913-1780. Sponsorship commitments received by Friday, April 26th will be recognized on the course.

About the Produce Distributors Association: Formerly known as NAPAR, The Produce Distributors Association (PDA) is the national association dedicated to advancing the interests of professionals in the produce distribution industry. With a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation, the PDA provides a platform for networking, education, and advocacy to support the growth and success of its members.

For media or sponsor inquiries, please contact: Alan Siger, President, Email: siger@producedistributorsassociation.org