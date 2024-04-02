KM Packaging Welcomes Mike Aho as Leader for North American Operations

KM Packaging, a global provider of flexible packaging and lidding films, proudly announces the appointment of Mike Aho as the business leader of its North American operations. Mike brings a wealth of experience and expertise, positioning him to spearhead KM Packaging’s growth and success in the region.

Mike’s decision to join KM Packaging late last year underscores the company’s reputation for excellence in the packaging industry. Drawn by the company’s exceptional team of professionals and its superior knowledge of performance films, Mike is excited to contribute to KM Packaging’s continued success.

KM Packaging has served customers in the United States from its UK headquarters for nearly 40 years. Mike believes establishing a dedicated North American presence is now essential to addressing customers’ needs even more effectively and maximizing business growth opportunities.

“I am thrilled to join KM Packaging at such an exciting time,” said Mike Aho. “Establishing a locally based team in North America demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and services to our customers around the clock.”

Mike’s extensive background as an Ops Manager in various food plants, coupled with over 25 years of experience in performance film development and sales, uniquely positions him to understand and meet the needs of today’s food production professionals.

In his new role, Mike focuses on fully understanding KM’s product offerings, identifying new opportunities, and driving sales growth by delivering specific and customized packaging solutions to customers. He is dedicated to providing exceptional lidding film products and ensuring that KM Packaging meets its customers’ business needs.

“We are confident that Mike’s leadership will play a pivotal role in our North American expansion,” said Frances Busby, Managing Director of KM Packaging. “His vision, expertise, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our company values.”

Mike is excited about the future of KM Packaging in North America and anticipates a significant impact on the broader success of the company. He believes films developed for the US market may find applications globally, further strengthening KM Packaging’s position as an industry leader.

Outside of work, Mike enjoys a diverse range of interests, including outdoor activities, reading, and team sports. His passion for innovation, dedication, and adaptability epitomizes the spirit of the KM Packaging team.

About KM Packaging

At KM Packaging, we deliver reliable packaging solutions for the produce, ambient, chilled and frozen convenience food markets, as well as for confectionery and snacks. Offering one of the most comprehensive ranges of lidding films available on the global market today, we work closely with customers to find the right packaging solution to ensure their products are protected, presented, and preserved.