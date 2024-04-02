Growing the Safe-T-Fresh Portfolio with 7-inch Round Options

SHELTON, CT – Inline Plastics expanded their Safe-T-Fresh® portfolio to include three new 7-inch rounds with a smooth wall. By popular demand, the new products will include 24oz, 32oz, and a four 6oz compartment option, with more items to follow soon.

Designed with patented tamper protection and a leak resistant seal to help keep food fresher longer and gives consumers confidence that contents have remained sealed. These crystal-clear packages put the contents center stage.

Following the success of the 4” rounds, “These 7” rounds come in response to a growing need in the market for tamper protection in larger footprints with increased capacity” explained Marlene Bautista, Product Portfolio Manager. “These are the first three of several items in this family that will be released to market this year.”

As part of the reborn initiative, all PET options have been verified by a neutral third party, SCS Global Services, as made with 10% post-consumer recycled PET. Inline is also a member of Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) and have pre-qualified all active products with How2Recycle to support standard recycling labeling for consumers.

To learn more about Safe-T-Fresh® Rounds, visit inlineplastics.com/product_line/rounds/

About Inline Plastics

Inline Plastics, headquartered in Shelton, CT, is the leading manufacturer of innovative, high quality, crystal clear, food packaging with over 55 years of experience. The company transformed the marketplace with their Safe-T-Fresh® line, a tamper-resistant and tamper-evident product which utilizes their patented technology, providing retailers and consumers with greater product protection. They continue to design and manufacture packaging solutions that keep food products safe, fresh, and enhance shelf merchandising. The company also offers the most complete line of automated equipment to close, lock and label their packaging. For more information on their vast line of award-winning products, visit inlineplastics.com.