Safe-T-Fresh Rectangles Reveal a Fresh Look

Inline Plastics is revitalizing the popular Safe-T-Fresh® Rectangles product family – the family which introduced tamper evident, tamper resistant and leak resistant technology to the market over a decade ago.

The debut of the new sleek, smooth-wall modern design is underway this month starting with the TS20 and TS24. This contemporary shape is now produced with post consumer content, the newest innovation using chemically recycled rDPET™ ‘rebornä’ material.

It provides the highest clarity, with the lowest carbon footprint material in the market. The new smooth-wall design coupled with the rDPET™ makes the container virtually invisible –putting the food contents center stage.

This marks the beginning of a larger strategic transition for the Rectangles product line over the next few months …Stay tuned!