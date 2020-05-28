Braga Fresh Celebrates National Salad Month With Four Organic Releases

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh is celebrating National Salad Month in May with the release of four new Josie’s Organics value-added salads: Tropical Crunch Premium Salad Kit, a Caesar salad kit, a Classic Cole Slaw kit and a traditional Garden Salad blend.

The organic Tropical Crunch Premium Salad Kit in a 6.25-ounce package, features baby spinach with pumpkin seeds, chopped dates rolled in oat flour, dried mango, sliced almonds and a savory avocado lime dressing.

The organic Caesar salad in a 9-ounce bag contains crisp hearts of Romaine, butter croutons, Parmesan cheese, creamy Romano Caesar dressing and a flavor-packed herb seasoning.

The organic Classic Cole Slaw is a 9-ounce blend of red and green cabbage, carrots and a creamy dressing and the organic Garden salad is a blend of organic Iceberg lettuce, shredded carrots and red cabbage in a 10-ounce package.

“Just in time for summer season, three of these salads are favorite flavors for organic shoppers while the Tropical Crunch Kit is a fresh take on a more gourmet, summer offering,” said Nicholas DaCosta, president Braga Fresh Foods. “By using the best ingredients with the most flavor, we elevate everyday salads into a satisfying meal option.”

All four Josie’s Organics salads are now available from Braga Fresh to customers nationwide.

About Braga Fresh

A vertically integrated company, Braga Fresh combines innovation with tradition to grow, harvest and ship fresh vegetables worldwide. Founded in 1928, the company’s certified organic farming program has expanded over the last 20 plus years; adhering to the highest food safety standards to bring expertise and authenticity to the market through the Braga Farms and Josie’s Organics brands. Learn more at: JosiesOrganics.com