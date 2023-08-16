Ark Foods’ Expands Clean Label Eats Line with Chopped Salad Kits

IMMOKALEE, FL – Ark Foods, a modern-day farming company that aims to revitalize the agriculture industry by highlighting the magic of vegetables, is excited to announce that their new Chopped Salad Kits, part of their Clean Label Eats line of products, are now available nationwide.

Ark Foods’ Chopped Salad Kits come in four varieties: Caesar-ish Kale, Crunchy Sesame Ramen, Southern BBQ Ranch, and Sweet Kale Lemon Poppyseed. These crave-worthy flavors are built upon a mix of hearty greens and include vibrant, crunchy toppings and clean-label dressings. The plant-based salads are all non-GMO verified, pre-washed, and ready to eat.

“Salad kits have seen double-digit growth over the past year,” shared Noah Robbins, Founder + CEO of Ark Foods. “We focused our R&D efforts to deliver a line of Chopped Salad Kits that consumers have not yet experienced.”



Ark Foods’ new Chopped Salad Kits provide shoppers with fresh, simple ingredient options from a trusted brand and fellow veggie enthusiast. The four Chopped Salad Kits deliver an honest twist to familiar salad offerings, showcasing clean ingredients and Ark Foods’ commitment to feeding curious minds.

“Our kits are created with innovation in mind,” Robbins stated. “We aim to surpass shoppers’ expectations using flavor profiles that stand out while still focusing on health and wellness, rather than simply recreate what they can already buy.”

Join Ark Foods as they redefine the art of salad making. To learn more about Ark Foods Chopped Salad Kits or to experience them firsthand, please visit our product page or reach out to Lindsay Belfatto, Ark Foods VP of Sales, at hello@arkfoods.com.

About Ark Foods

Ark Foods is a modern-day farming company making fresh food accessible to everyone.

From Shishito peppers and Honeynut squash to Stir Fry Kits and Chopped Salad Kits made with simple, clean ingredients, Ark Foods believes there’s magic in growing and eating vegetables and works every day to share this feeling with the world.

Ark Foods has deep farming roots, from purchasing the highest quality seeds to growing crops responsibly, and produces fresh, imaginative food all over the USA. Ark Foods is available at select retailers nationwide, and leading specialty have distributors across North America. For more information, visit www.arkfoods.com or follow us on Instagram at @arkfoods.