Chelan Fresh Rockit Apples Now Available Year-Round

Chelan, Wash. – Chelan Fresh announced today that Rockit™ apples, the only miniature apples expressly grown to a convenient size perfect for on-the-go snacking, baking, or cooking, are available year-round.

Due to growing consumer demand for Rockit™ apples, Chelan Fresh launched a large-scale marketing campaign to showcase Rockit™ apples’ distinct qualities that make them inimitable in today’s market. Now available any time of year, Rockit™ apples are a healthy and naturally sweet pocket-sized treat ideal for both kids and adults. Their petite size makes them the perfect companion to school or work lunches, a sweet addition to whimsy desserts, or a snackable apple for busy lifestyles.

Rockit™ apples are passionately grown in the fertile valleys of Central Washington by fourth and fifth generation farmers who are driven by family heritage to produce the best tasting fruit available. Harvested every fall and available in stores year-round, Rockit™ apples are excellent storing apples. When refrigerated they stay fresh and crisp for up to six weeks.

“The first thing people notice about Rockit apples is their adorable and convenient size, but that is not the only thing that sets them apart from other apples,” says Julie DeJarnatt, director of retail strategy for Chelan Fresh. “We are thrilled to see people’s excitement when they taste the difference and discover the nutritional benefits wrapped up in a small package.”

Rockit™ apples are not just for snacking. Many professional and home chefs have made Rockit™ apples the key ingredient in popular recipes. Explore ways to incorporate Rockit™ apples into creative dishes, such as a Rockit™ Appletini Cocktail, Rockit™ Apple Pie Granola, and Rockit™ Rosettes.

To learn more about Rockit™ apples visit https://www.chelanfresh.com/rockit/. To find stores that carry Rockit™ apples and other Chelan fruits visit https://fruitlocator.com/.

About Rockit™ Apples

Rockit™ apples are the world’s first miniaturized apples. They naturally grow in the perfect snack-size, are very sweet and deliver a big crunch. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fiber to support everyday health for active kids and adults. Rockit™ apples are grown by Chelan Fresh in Central Washington state.

About Chelan Fresh

Chelan Fresh growers take pride in growing premium apples, pears, cherries and stone fruit. Our fresh fruit is all handpicked on 3rd and 4th generation family farms in the mountains of Washington state where ample sunshine, gentle mountain slopes, fertile valleys and cool crisp air combine with the mighty waters of the Columbia River for ideal growing conditions.