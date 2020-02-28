Rockit Apple Makes Debut Appearance at 2020 South By Southwest Festival

Chelan, Wash. – Rockit™ Apple, the original miniature-sized apple grown for on-the-go snacking, is making its first appearance at the South By Southwest (SXSW) Wellness Expo taking place March 14-15 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas.

Thousands of apples will be on display at the Rockit™ Apple booth (#337) for attendees to sample in addition to a book signing event with Dawn Jackson Blatner, a registered dietician and award-winning author of “The Flexitarian Diet.” Blatner will be signing complimentary books from 1-3 p.m. on both days of the show while interacting with visitors about the benefits of consuming Rockit™ apples.

“We are thrilled to be a part of such an impactful event that is home to the discovery of the latest and greatest products within the wellness industry,” says Julie DeJarnatt, director of retail strategy for Chelan Fresh. “We can’t wait for show goers to have the opportunity to see and taste the difference when it comes to our apples and chat with Dawn about the nutrition benefits that our mini product offers.”

Rockit™ apples, a healthy and naturally sweet miniature-sized treat that is perfect for busy lives, will be among exhibitors within the continually growing wellness industry looking to fuel the mind, body, and soul of SXSW attendees.

To learn more about Rockit™ apples visit https://www.chelanfresh.com/rockit

About Rockit™ Apples

Rockit™ apples are the world’s first miniaturized apples. They naturally grow in the perfect snack-size, are very sweet and deliver a big crunch. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fiber to support everyday health for active kids and adults. Rockit™ apples are grown by Chelan Fresh in Central Washington state.

About Chelan Fresh

Chelan Fresh growers take pride in growing premium apples, pears, cherries and stone fruit. Our fresh fruit is all handpicked on 3rd and 4th generation family farms in the mountains of Washington state where ample sunshine, gentle mountain slopes, fertile valleys and cool crisp air combine with the mighty waters of the Columbia River for ideal growing conditions.