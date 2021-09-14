Buche Foods to Accept Online SNAP Payments for Grocery Purchases

Wagner, S.D. – Buche Foods supermarkets will become the first independent grocery stores in South Dakota to accept Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for online grocery purchases starting Sept. 13.

“Buche Foods is proud to be a leader in offering this convenience to SNAP customers in South Dakota,” said RF Buche, president of the GF Buche Company, which operates 15 grocery and convenience stores in nine communities throughout the state. “This will go a long way toward helping the food insecure in our state by increasing access to healthy foods like fresh fruits and vegetables.”

The SNAP program, a public-private partnership, provides monthly benefits for low-income families to purchase groceries. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) recently expanded a pilot program to allow retailers to accept SNAP payments on their websites, a process that took tremendous time and dedication by all parties involved.

“Launching SNAP online would not have been possible without the support of Rob Belcore with RSA America LLC, the Buche Co. team, USDA FNS, the National Grocers Association, Governor Noem, Senators Thune and Rounds, and Representative Johnson,” Buche added.

SNAP also promotes economic growth in communities across the country. According to a recent study by the National Grocers Association, SNAP purchase activity at retail stores was responsible for generating more than $1 billion in 2020 federal tax receipts and contributed to more than $975 million in state and local taxes. The study also shows that SNAP is responsible for nearly 200,000 grocery industry jobs, as well as nearly 45,000 jobs in supporting industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and municipal services.

Now operated by the fourth generation of the Buche family, GF Buche Company was established in 1905 in Lake Andes, S.D., and prides itself on offering great customer service and differentiation within the retail industry. The company, which employs 350 people, operates grocery stores under the Buche Foods banner in Gregory, Mission, Oacoma, Pine Ridge, Sisseton and Wagner, S.D. The convenience stores, located in Lake Andes, Mission, Wanblee, White River and Wagner, are called Gus Stops, named for company founder Gus Buche.