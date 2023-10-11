Sprouts Farmers Market Opens Southern California Distribution Center to Support Store Growth

PHOENIX –Sprouts Farmers Market recently unveiled its new southern California distribution center in Fullerton, CA. The new state-of-the-art facility is strategically positioned to enhance the efficiency and freshness of produce deliveries to over 95 Sprouts stores within a 250-mile radius of the Fullerton site and has ample capacity to support future growth in the region.

The new distribution center not only enhances Sprouts commitment to provide fresh, local, and organic produce to its customers, but also supports its ongoing expansion across California and the country, as well as its dedication to improve its environmental impact and sustainability efforts.

Highlights of the new 337,000 square foot facility includes:

34°F and 55°F storage and fruit ripening rooms to support the ripening process of Sprouts produce;

Significant reduction of transportation-related emissions by saving an estimated 725,000 miles from current delivery routes due to its closer proximity to stores;

Tracking for future solar panel implementation and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, a framework for a healthy, high-efficient, and cost-effective green buildings; and

11 electric vehicle charging stations for employee use, with room for future growth, as well as an EV terminal truck to assist with daily yard operations.

“We are committed to bringing the freshest, locally sourced produce to market, and the Fullerton distribution center exemplifies this commitment. The facility not only augments our efforts to expand across California and the country, but also strengthens our commitment to environmental sustainability,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts. “Equipped with advanced ripening rooms, the new DC ensures optimal conditions for produce storage, providing shoppers perfectly ripe avocados and bananas. Our ability to deliver fresh, high-quality produce at an exceptional value is supported by our network of distribution centers, direct grower relationships, and enhanced quality control.”

The distribution center will support and expand Sprouts’ local farm partnerships with growers like Cyma Orchid, Five Crowns, HMC Farms, Kingsburg Orchards, Muranaka Farms, Oceanside Pole Tomatoes, Valdivia Farms, Prima Wawona®, Windset Farms, G & M Farms, and Eco Farms. Additionally, Sprouts is engaging Lineage to manage warehouse operations at the distribution center, and Penske Logistics as the dedicated transportation fleet operator. The new distribution center has created over 190 new full-time jobs in the market.

In addition to the new Fullerton facility, Sprouts currently operates distribution centers in Aurora, CO.; Union City, CA.; Glendale, AZ.; Orlando, FL.; Wilmer, TX; and East Point, GA.

To celebrate the new opening, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation is awarding $65,000 to support new school gardening and nutrition education programs at Maple Elementary School and Commonwealth Elementary School in Fullerton.

Sprouts partners with local food rescue organizations including Helping Hands Food Pantry and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. On average, the Fullerton distribution center donates approximately 38,000 pounds of produce each month to local food banks.

