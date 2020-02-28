Symphony RetailAI Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions

DALLA — Symphony RetailAI, the global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced that it was recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions (Gartner subscription required). Symphony RetailAI is one of 23 vendors named in the report.

According to Gartner, “The requirement for a seamless, unified commerce experience is forcing retailers across all segments to accelerate their demand-planning maturity journey. Supply chain leaders in retail focused on planning can use this research in their search for an optimal forecasting and replenishment solution.”

Symphony RetailAI’s solutions for supply chain managers span the entirety of enterprise retail operations, from demand forecasting, inventory management and replenishment planning, and inside the four walls of the store or warehouse through to order fulfillment and distributed order management. The solution suite is a master data management platform, providing one experience for all users and instant connection to the entire supply chain ecosystem.

“To us, Symphony RetailAI’s recognition as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions illustrates our commitment to providing an end-to-end supply chain solution for retailers pursuing unified commerce,” said Patrick Buellet, Chief Strategy Officer, Symphony RetailAI. “Today’s challenges are complex and require progressively more sophisticated demand planning capabilities. It is rewarding to see our customers’ results, stemming from intelligent supply chain solutions that enable more accurate and collaborative forecasting.”

