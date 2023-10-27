The 2023 Canadian Independent Grocers of the Year

TORONTO — The 61st Annual Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards Ceremony was presented tonight (Wednesday, October 25, 2023) in Toronto, in front of a gala audience of over 500 leading grocers, suppliers, and distributors at Grocery Innovations Canada, Canada’s premier grocery conference and trade show.

Each year, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) Awards Program recognizes the success of outstanding independent retailers and offers insights into innovations that are changing and enhancing the way retailers compete.

HERITAGE AWARD – Arnold Rands Award

For the best multigenerational grocery store that is privately owned and has been in the same family for at least two generations and in the same community for a minimum of 35 years.

Carmen and Giancarlo Trimarchi, Vince’s Market, Sharon, ON



NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE in Specialty Category

Gold, silver and bronze awards to the top-scoring entries in specialty food retailing.

Specialty Category

Bronze Award Longo’s Brookfield Team, Longo’s Brookfield, Toronto, ON Silver Award Joseph Kim and Shane Bae, Galleria Supermarket, Oakville, ON David C. Parsons Award Longo’s Imperial Plaza Team, Longo’s Imperial Plaza, Toronto, ON



REGIONAL AWARDS – SMALL, MEDIUM, LARGE

Top-scoring stores from the four Canadian regions in the small, medium and large size categories.

Regional Small Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon Management and Team, Pepper’s Foods, Victoria, BC Alberta/Sask./Man./NWT/Nunavut Don Boos and Team Members, Freson Bros. Hanna, AB Ontario Rebecca Perna and Team, Denninger’s, Burlington ON Québec/Atlantic Canada Melanie Powell and Team, Colemans St. Anthony, NL



Regional Medium Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon Management and team of Country Grocer Royal Oak, Country Grocer (Royal Oak), Victoria, BC Alberta/Sask./Man./NWT/Nunavut Austin Jessome and Team Members, Freson Bros., Barrhead, AB Ontario Joseph Kim & Derek Jun, Galleria Supermarket – York Mills, Toronto, ON Québec/Atlantic Canada Métro Plouffe de Farnham, Alimentation D.P. Plouffe inc., Farnham, QC



Regional Large Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon Lynn Valley Team, Save-On-Foods – Lynn Valley, North Vancouver, BC Alberta/Sask./Man./NWT/Nunavut Ryan Durnie and Team Members, Freson Bros. Fresh Market, Fort Saskatchewan, AB Ontario Longo’s Stouffville Team, Longo’s, Stouffville, ON Québec/Atlantic Canada Kay LeRiche, Tina Macdonald, Chris Williamson, Colemans on Newfoundland Drive, St. John’s, NL

NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE IN SMALL/MEDIUM/LARGE

Bronze, silver and gold awards are presented to the top scoring stores in the small, medium and large size categories.

Small Surface Category

Bronze Award Melanie Powell and Team, Colemans, St. Anthony, NL Silver Award Pepper’s Team, Pepper’s Foods, Victoria, BC Gold Award Rebecca Perna and Team, Denninger’s, Burlington, ON



Medium Surface Category

Bronze Award Métro Plouffe de Farnham, Alimentation D.L. Plouffe inc. Farnham, QC Silver Award Joseph Kim & Derek Jun, Galleria Supermarket – York Mills, Toronto, ON Gold Award Management and team of Country Grocer Royal Oak, Country Grocer (Royal Oak), Victoria, BC



Large Surface Category

Bronze Award Kay LeRiche, Tina Macdonald, Chris Williamson, Colemans on Newfoundland Drive, St. John’s, NL Silver Award Lynn Valley Team, Save-On-Foods – Lynn Valley, North Vancouver, BC Gold Award Longo’s Stouffville Team, Longo’s, Stouffville, ON

Platinum Achievement Award

PLATINUM-entry that has won ten consecutive Awards of Merit (Plaque)

Chris DeLima and Team, Colemans, Port aux Basques, NL Sherry Rowsell and Team, Colemans, Springdale, NL



FOR HIGH RESOLUTION IMAGES, PLEASE DOWNLOAD HERE:

https://phillipchin2018.pixieset.com/2023102561annualcanadianindependentgroceroftheyearawards/

About the Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards

The Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year is the most prestigious award CFIG can bestow. Each year, independent grocery stores from coast-to-coast in Canada compete for the coveted title in each of the specialty, large, medium and small surface categories. Each of the competing stores is visited personally by a highly respected retail management expert, who evaluates competing stores based on retailing excellence and innovation, store team performance, customer service, space utilization, freshness and cleanliness. The gala awards evening takes place annually at Grocery Innovations Canada, the premier grocery event in the country.