The 2023 Canadian Independent Grocers of the Year

Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers Retail & FoodService October 27, 2023

TORONTO — The 61st Annual Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards Ceremony was presented tonight (Wednesday, October 25, 2023) in Toronto, in front of a gala audience of over 500 leading grocers, suppliers, and distributors at Grocery Innovations Canada, Canada’s premier grocery conference and trade show.

Each year, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) Awards Program recognizes the success of outstanding independent retailers and offers insights into innovations that are changing and enhancing the way retailers compete.

HERITAGE AWARD – Arnold Rands Award

For the best multigenerational grocery store that is privately owned and has been in the same family for at least two generations and in the same community for a minimum of 35 years.

Carmen and Giancarlo Trimarchi, Vince’s Market, Sharon, ON


NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE in Specialty Category

Gold, silver and bronze awards to the top-scoring entries in specialty food retailing.

Specialty Category

Bronze AwardLongo’s Brookfield Team, Longo’s Brookfield, Toronto, ON
Silver AwardJoseph Kim and Shane Bae, Galleria Supermarket, Oakville, ON
David C. Parsons AwardLongo’s Imperial Plaza Team, Longo’s Imperial Plaza, Toronto, ON


REGIONAL AWARDS – SMALL, MEDIUM, LARGE

Top-scoring stores from the four Canadian regions in the small, medium and large size categories.

Regional Small Surface Category

British Columbia/YukonManagement and Team, Pepper’s Foods, Victoria, BC
Alberta/Sask./Man./NWT/NunavutDon Boos and Team Members, Freson Bros. Hanna, AB
OntarioRebecca Perna and Team, Denninger’s, Burlington ON
Québec/Atlantic CanadaMelanie Powell and Team, Colemans St. Anthony, NL


Regional Medium Surface Category

British Columbia/YukonManagement and team of Country Grocer Royal Oak, Country Grocer (Royal Oak), Victoria, BC
Alberta/Sask./Man./NWT/NunavutAustin Jessome and Team Members, Freson Bros., Barrhead, AB
OntarioJoseph Kim & Derek Jun, Galleria Supermarket – York Mills, Toronto, ON
Québec/Atlantic CanadaMétro Plouffe de Farnham, Alimentation D.P. Plouffe inc., Farnham, QC


Regional Large Surface Category

British Columbia/YukonLynn Valley Team, Save-On-Foods – Lynn Valley, North Vancouver, BC
Alberta/Sask./Man./NWT/NunavutRyan Durnie and Team Members, Freson Bros. Fresh Market, Fort Saskatchewan, AB
OntarioLongo’s Stouffville Team, Longo’s, Stouffville, ON
Québec/Atlantic CanadaKay LeRiche, Tina Macdonald, Chris Williamson, Colemans on Newfoundland Drive, St. John’s, NL

NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE IN SMALL/MEDIUM/LARGE

Bronze, silver and gold awards are presented to the top scoring stores in the small, medium and large size categories.

Small Surface Category

Bronze AwardMelanie Powell and Team, Colemans, St. Anthony, NL
Silver AwardPepper’s Team, Pepper’s Foods, Victoria, BC
Gold AwardRebecca Perna and Team, Denninger’s, Burlington, ON


Medium Surface Category

Bronze AwardMétro Plouffe de Farnham, Alimentation D.L. Plouffe inc. Farnham, QC
Silver AwardJoseph Kim & Derek Jun, Galleria Supermarket – York Mills, Toronto, ON
Gold AwardManagement and team of Country Grocer Royal Oak, Country Grocer (Royal Oak), Victoria, BC


Large Surface Category

Bronze AwardKay LeRiche, Tina Macdonald, Chris Williamson, Colemans on Newfoundland Drive, St. John’s, NL
Silver AwardLynn Valley Team, Save-On-Foods – Lynn Valley, North Vancouver, BC
Gold AwardLongo’s Stouffville Team, Longo’s, Stouffville, ON

Platinum Achievement Award

PLATINUM-entry that has won ten consecutive Awards of Merit (Plaque)

Chris DeLima and Team, Colemans, Port aux Basques, NL
Sherry Rowsell and Team, Colemans, Springdale, NL


FOR HIGH RESOLUTION IMAGES, PLEASE DOWNLOAD HERE:

https://phillipchin2018.pixieset.com/2023102561annualcanadianindependentgroceroftheyearawards/

About the Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards
The Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year is the most prestigious award CFIG can bestow. Each year, independent grocery stores from coast-to-coast in Canada compete for the coveted title in each of the specialty, large, medium and small surface categories. Each of the competing stores is visited personally by a highly respected retail management expert, who evaluates competing stores based on retailing excellence and innovation, store team performance, customer service, space utilization, freshness and cleanliness. The gala awards evening takes place annually at Grocery Innovations Canada, the premier grocery event in the country.