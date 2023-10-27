Lallemand Inc. Announces New President & General Manager of Lallemand’s EMEA Baking Business

Lallemand Bakery October 27, 2023

Montreal, Canada  As of 1 February 2024, Nicolai Jensen will succeed Gert Steenkamp as President & General Manager of Lallemand’s EMEA Baking Business servicing the Baking Industry throughout EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Nicolai graduated from the AVT Business School in Copenhagen, Denmark. He joined Lallemand in 2001 in the Human Nutrition business before moving to the Baking business (baker’s yeast and ingredients) as Sales Director for the Nordic region in 2011. In 2020 Nicolai was appointed Commercial Director for Europe.

Committed to ensure a seamless transition of a business he has led with success since 2013, Gert Steenkamp will take on the role of Senior Vice President & Special Advisor at the Lallemand Group level, whilst also supporting the EMEA Baking management team and leadership transition until his planned retirement in May 2025.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Lallemand

Related Articles

Bakery

Lallemand Baking Update: Deconstructing Myths about Baking Products and Baker’s Yeast

Lallemand Bakery October 8, 2019

Some global population trends might influence bread consumption, such as younger consumers who on a daily basis eat less bread. But nowadays, yeast-raised goods are also exposed to attacks by many influential self-proclaimed health and wellness gurus having misconceived ideas. Here are the real facts about baking products and baker’s yeast, hopefully helping to debunk some popular beliefs.

Bakery

BASF to Divest its Nutrilife Baking Enzymes Business to Lallemand

BASF Bakery September 1, 2022

BASF has entered into a binding agreement with Lallemand Inc’s subsidiary, Danstar Ferment AG, to divest the BASF Nutrilife® baking enzymes portfolio and business. Nutrilife® enables food suppliers produce affordable, healthy and appealing food products while contributing to more efficient use of resources. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to complete on September 30, 2022.