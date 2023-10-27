Lallemand Inc. Announces New President & General Manager of Lallemand’s EMEA Baking Business

Montreal, Canada – As of 1 February 2024, Nicolai Jensen will succeed Gert Steenkamp as President & General Manager of Lallemand’s EMEA Baking Business servicing the Baking Industry throughout EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Nicolai graduated from the AVT Business School in Copenhagen, Denmark. He joined Lallemand in 2001 in the Human Nutrition business before moving to the Baking business (baker’s yeast and ingredients) as Sales Director for the Nordic region in 2011. In 2020 Nicolai was appointed Commercial Director for Europe.

Committed to ensure a seamless transition of a business he has led with success since 2013, Gert Steenkamp will take on the role of Senior Vice President & Special Advisor at the Lallemand Group level, whilst also supporting the EMEA Baking management team and leadership transition until his planned retirement in May 2025.

