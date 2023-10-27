Le Cordon Bleu International Alumnus Wins Big at National Baking Industry Awards

Le Cordon Bleu Australia alumnus Ganesh Iyer has been announced as one of three national recipients of the prestigious Arthur E Denison Trophy, presented at the 2023 Australian Baking Industry National Scholarship Awards earlier this month.

Hosted by the Australian Society of Baking, the annual awards aim to promote thought, debate, discussion and action on baking matters, as well as recognise and reward high achievers for their excellence in these areas.

Ganesh, who completed an Advanced Diploma of Hospitality Management (Patisserie) in 2017, says it was an honour to win the coveted trophy.

“Upon hearing that I had been selected for this prestigious award, I was filled with a profound sense of joy and gratitude,” he says.

