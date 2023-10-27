Sargento Foods Celebrates Its 70th Birthday

Decades in and aged like a fine cheddar, Sargento Foods Inc. is celebrating its 70th anniversary as the industry leader in cheese! Based in Wisconsin, Sargento is a family-owned, third-generation company led by Louie Gentine. While Sargento officially turned 70 on October 23rd, we’re celebrating all month long with our family at Sargento and our friends who love our cheese!

For 70 years, Sargento has been the brains behind American staples like pre-packaged sliced and shredded cheese, cheese blends and Balanced Break snacks. The company was also the first to place a perishable product into a resealable package, followed by more recently introducing Sargento Natural Cheese Ultra Thin® Slices. Seven decades later, Sargento remains firm in its vision to be the most innovative, best loved, real food company.

Sargento has the recipe for family success, too, as Louie Gentine has led the company into the billion-dollar business club under his innovative, forward-looking yet grounded leadership style. “Today, our vision is to be the most innovative, best loved, real food company”, Louie said. “Looking ahead, I fully expect that we’ll continue to drive innovation in natural cheese as well as other categories thanks to the many contributions of the Sargento Family”.

As a family-owned, third generation company committed to innovation, previous leaders Lou and Leonard Gentine, have won the prestigious Laureate Award from the National Cheese Institute for their significant contributions to the dairy industry. Sargento also celebrates recent accolades such as its 3 Nielson IQ Breakthrough Awards in less than 10 years, including Innovation in packaging and R&D acknowledgements for Balanced Breaks.

About Sargento Foods Inc.

With over 2,400 employees and net sales of $1.8 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they make and market amazing, high-quality shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com