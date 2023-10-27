Pilot Program Allows Organic Dairy to Ship Directly to Schools

VERNON, Vt. – A pilot project is underway to get more organic milk into classrooms across the region. Windham Northeast Supervisory Union students Thursday went on a field trip to a Vernon farm to see exactly where their milk comes from.

Upwards of 100 students got to get up close and personal with a calf, take hay rides, and get a lesson in butter making as part of a crash course on organic milk production.

“I used to have it before bedtime because it helps me fall asleep, and also in my cereal,” said second-grader Adeline Chamberland.

“In cereal. I have chocolate sometimes. Sometimes I use it to cool down hot chocolate,” said third-grader Maceo Mayhew.

