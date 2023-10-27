SFA Solicits Leadership Award Nominations

Specialty Food Association Deli October 27, 2023

Specialty Food Association’s annual Leadership Awards honor people whose impact is felt across the industry. SFA looks to recognize those who are going above and beyond everyday business for their employees, communities, and the greater good. These are exceptional individuals who champion specialty food and exemplify the good within our larger community.   

Leadership Award categories include:

Equity & Opportunity
For demonstrating business leadership in advancing best practices in the food industry to create economic opportunity and improve the quality of life for food industry personnel (e.g., employee benefits, equitable practices, diversity and inclusion, engaging and motivating employees in innovative ways.)

Citizenship  
For improving the lives of people and communities through ethical business practices or philanthropic work (e.g., hunger relief, literacy, childhood nutrition).

