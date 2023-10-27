Cows & Co Creamery Announced as Recipient of the $250,000 North Dakota Creamery Assistance Grant

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced that Cows & Co Creamery in Carrington, North Dakota was awarded $250,000 through the North Dakota Creamery Assistance Grant.

The Creamery Assistance Grant was designed to support the state’s agricultural industry, enhance job opportunities, and drive economic growth.

The grant’s core purpose is to financially boost an existing or emerging creamery business with a plan to advance economic and agricultural objectives within North Dakota.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: State of North Dakota