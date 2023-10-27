Fleuroselect Welcomes Delegates to The Netherlands and Germany for the annual Breeders & Distributors Conference

Fleuroselect Floral October 27, 2023

On 3-4 October, breeders and distributors of pot and bedding plants united in Venlo (NL) for a two day programme packed with inspirational visits and informative presentations in both The Netherlands and Germany. 

The first day of the event was dedicated to Energy and Research. Erik Bax from AAB provided an update on Energy Transition. In the near future, taxes will define the energy price instead of availability. Our industry needs to save energy and look for alternative sources to remain successful.

The afternoon was spent at Signify in Eindhoven where Stefan van de Voort showed how vertical farming and greenhouse growing can go hand in hand. The Signify vertical farming trials showed how the optimal light recipe increases the yield, growth or plant structure of lettuce, herbs and strawberries. Sjaak Bakker and Henk Jan van Ooijen from Horti ISO shared the near future in robotics, explaining how robots are being developed for delicate tasks in a complex environment such as harvesting in the greenhouse. 

For the second day of the conference, the group hopped across the border and focused on production and distribution in the Straelen area (DE). First stop was Landgard where Director Florian Hinrichs explained how this leading grower cooperative acts as a hub between production and customers, reaching a sales volume of approx. 2 billion/year. Cees Hoekstra provided insights on the auction room with eight digital clocks selling plants to 200 buyers in the room.

After a guided tour of the auction and cash & carry market, Henning Krause explained how the sales in Germany dropped again in the first half of 2023 due to unfavorable weather conditions and insecurities at end-consumer level. The programme continued with a visit to Europlant Canders where Tom & Marc Canders highlighted how the Belaju Group produces 150 million URC for 100 growers resulting in 65 million pots per year. Henrik Rietberg and Tjerk van Bruchem from Edens Creations shared the breeding history of Calluna vulgaris and the origins of the brand Beauty Ladies, followed by a visit to the nursery and trial field. 

The afternoon was spent at Gasa Germany where Jesper Holmgaard explained how Gasa strives at bringing nature to people by adding value to the product, offering services such as labelling and working closely with the growers. Jens Hermansen highlighted the pro’s and con’s of dropshipping and shared how the company ensures the logistics for online plant orders via webshops such as Blume 2000. Lars Rose-Hansen showed how consumer segmentation and category management can contribute to increase sales. Understanding both the customer and the store will be instrumental for future commercial success.

The visit was concluded with a guided tour through the facility where the group observed the order preparation and logistics, followed by a short demonstration of the packaging belt in the Dümmen Orange distribution center located in the same building. 

Related Articles

Floral

Fleuroselect Launches Revised Visual Identity

Fleuroselect Floral August 25, 2022

Fleuroselect, the international organisation for the ornamental plant industry, is proud to launch a revised visual identity. Based on a strong foundation, the new logo aims to visualise current and future objectives, while paying tribute to 52 years of success within the organisation. Alongside the new logo, a core component of the brand is the new slogan which was creatively coined by a Board Member. 

Floral

Dutch Spring Trials to Take Place in Week 18

Fleuroselect Floral April 5, 2023

During the first week of May, eight breeders in North-Holland will show their new assortment developments to growers, retailers and industry colleagues. These so-called pack trials have been a strong tradition going back many years and are the perfect occasion to review the latest pot and bedding plants on the greenhouse benches while discussing business possibilities on a one-to-one basis.