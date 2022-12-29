The New Grocery Partnership That Could Mean Cheaper Food for Everyone

Axios recently reported that Americans waste over 100 billion pounds of food every year, or about 40% of its food supply. That’s more than just a mind-boggling quantity of food; it’s one that puts unnecessary strain on our entire supply chain. But a new partnership between consumer goods conglomerate Unilever and Too Good To Go, the app that lets you buy steeply discounted restaurant leftovers, gives us hope that we’ll be able to cut down on some of that waste and keep perfectly good food from sailing straight into the dumpster.

A press release from Unilever explains that the Too Good To Go pilot program, which recently launched in the Netherlands and Denmark, lets customers in those locations order boxes of Unilever products that are close to their sell-by date; because the customer is “saving” these foods from becoming waste, the boxes are offered at a “considerable discount.” And unlike Too Good To Go’s usual setup, where you pick up the food from restaurants yourself, these Unilever boxes are delivered to your home.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Takeout