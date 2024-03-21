Thermo King Expands its Product Portfolio with BlueSeal Air Curtains by Brightec

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, – Thermo King, a leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions and a strategic brand of global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), has partnered with Brightec, the European leader in air curtains for temperature-controlled trailers, box trucks and vans, for exclusive distribution of its BlueSeal air curtains to the United States and Canada.

Air curtains are designed to create an invisible climate barrier during door openings, which helps to maintain temperature control and prevent the infiltration of dust, insects and outside air from reaching sensitive cargo, such as food or pharmaceuticals. Brightec distributes its BlueSeal products to over 33 countries worldwide to provide some of the largest names in temperature-controlled distribution with proven solutions for industry-leading cargo climate control.

As part of the collaboration, Thermo King will not only leverage its well-established North American presence and industry expertise to distribute these units to a new market, but also expand its product portfolio to offer new energy-efficient air curtain technology for effectively managing cargo temperature.

“We are delighted to partner with Thermo King, who has shown tremendous support not only in distributing BlueSeal throughout the U.S. and Canada but promoting the product to their vast network of dealerships,” said Hans Opdam, founder of Brightec and inventor of BlueSeal air curtains. “Thermo King has a strong reputation for their commitment to sustainable solutions and we are excited to be part of their offering.”

BlueSeal air curtains have achieved high satisfaction ratings from drivers in Europe as they do not cause any obstruction to the driver and provide a consistent, uninterrupted climate barrier to goods being transported. Through independent tests by Brunel University London and its Centre for Sustainable Energy Use in Food Chains (CSEF), BlueSeal air curtains demonstrated a substantial savings of 30% of energy in a small box truck and 45% of energy to recover cargo temperature in an 18 tonne refrigerated truck model.

Catherine Walsh, aftermarket product manager at Thermo King, said, “The addition of BlueSeal air curtains to our product lineup seamlessly integrates with our existing transport refrigeration technology, offering Thermo King customers yet another energy-efficient cold chain solution to support their sustainability goals. Our collaboration with Brightec represents another stride forward in our commitment to delivering elevated customer value, and we are pleased to make BlueSeal air curtains accessible exclusively through our extensive dealer network.”

For more information on Thermo King’s partnership with BlueSeal air curtains by Brightec, visit thermoking.com.

About Thermo King

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport climate control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or www.europe.thermoking.com.

About Brightec

Brightec, founded in 2010, is an innovative company built upon roots in physics and energy technology with a long track record in the research and development of environmentally friendly, energy-saving and sustainable energy solutions. Brightec’s mission is to create breakthrough technologies in the field of temperature-controlled road transport, with its first solution tackling a common problem in temperature-controlled transport: keeping the cold chain intact. The BlueSeal air curtain does just that, being substantially more ingenious and energy efficient than its alternatives. BlueSeal is an innovative air curtain that creates an effective barrier between the air temperature in the vehicle and the ambient air temperature.